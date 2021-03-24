March 24, 2021
Covid-19 outbreak among students at Depew school puts officials on alert
In the past week, 11 students at Depew Middle School tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the school to go fully remote Wednesday. The school will remain fully remote through the end of next week.
The outbreak began to surface over the weekend, when a small number of students on the school’s boys basketball and girls basketball teams tested positive, forcing each of those teams to go on pause, Depew Superintendent Jeff Rabey said.
By Tuesday morning, officials from the Erie County Health Department contacted him “with heightened concern,” he said, strongly suggesting that the middle school switch to remote instruction for 10 days, after nearly a dozen students total had tested positive.
That represents 4.4% of all students and staff who were in person at the school, Rabey said.
This is the third time since the pandemic began that the Erie County Health Department has suggested a 10-day closure at a school, but the first at a public school, according to department spokesperson Kara Kane.
