Covid-19: Ontario imposes four-week stay-at-home order amid Covid-19 spike

April 7, 2021
Ontario imposes four-week stay-at-home order amid Covid-19 spike
The province of Ontario issued its third stay-at-home order of the pandemic Wednesday as rapidly spreading Covid-19 variants overwhelmed hospitals with new patients, forcing Premier Doug Ford to close all nonessential businesses.
Ontario's shutdown, which comes amid a rapidly escalating infection rate and slow vaccine rollout across Canada, further imperils the notion that the U.S.-Canada border will reopen anytime soon. Ford, at a news conference in Toronto on Wednesday, asked Ontario residents to not leave their homes, much less the country.
"I'm pleading with the people of Ontario: Please, for the sake of your loved ones, for yourself, for everyone in Ontario, please just stay at home," Ford said.
The stay-at-home order was scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and will last four weeks. It means grocery stores will remain open, but most other retailers will be able to serve customers only by curbside delivery. In-person dining, gyms and hair salons were shut down again last week in the province as infection levels spiked.
