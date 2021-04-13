Covid-19: Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall

April 13, 2021

Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall

The full-throated roar of Buffalo Bills fans may be heard during next season's games at Highmark Stadium – but only if they are vaccinated and can prove it. Same goes for next season's Sabres games.

"Our goal is to have a 100% full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during Tuesday's weekly media briefing.

Poloncarz announced the vaccination policy after expressing deep disappointment at the sudden drop-off in people making vaccine appointments.

Unlike past weeks, when Poloncarz warned that vaccine "eligibility does not equal availability," Tuesday's media briefing was filled with repeated pleas for people to take same-day and next-day county clinic appointments that were going unfilled. He also rolled out a new county vaccination appointment system that can be found at erie.gov/covid19/vaccine.