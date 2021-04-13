Covid-19: Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall

April 13, 2021
Only vaccinated Bills, Sabres fans can attend games this fall
The full-throated roar of Buffalo Bills fans may be heard during next season's games at Highmark Stadium – but only if they are vaccinated and can prove it. Same goes for next season's Sabres games.
"Our goal is to have a 100% full house for the Bills and the Sabres, starting in the fall," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said during Tuesday's weekly media briefing.
Poloncarz announced the vaccination policy after expressing deep disappointment at the sudden drop-off in people making vaccine appointments.
Unlike past weeks, when Poloncarz warned that vaccine "eligibility does not equal availability," Tuesday's media briefing was filled with repeated pleas for people to take same-day and next-day county clinic appointments that were going unfilled. He also rolled out a new county vaccination appointment system that can be found at erie.gov/covid19/vaccine.
Poloncarz spoke of the "tremendous slowdown" in people making vaccine clinic appointments and noted that on Monday, he was among those trying to recruit people off the street to take open appointments at a pop-up vaccination clinic at a Main Street church in Buffalo.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
New York State, Wegmans, ECMC will pause use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine: All appointments at state mass vaccination sites for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be switched to the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots. Read more
What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave in Western New York: The average number of new daily cases of Covid-19 in Western New York reported over the seven-day period ending on Saturday was 634, an increase of 132% from the recent low average of 273 cases as of March 12. Read more
Shea's announces plans for fall reopening: The curtain will rise again on Shea’s Buffalo Theatre when Disney’s "Frozen” opens the 2021-22 season on Sept. 10. Read more
Top-ranked Canisius football on pause due to Covid-19: Canisius High School confirmed Tuesday that the Crusaders have paused activities in their program for 10 days, due to a Covid-19 case in the program. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.