Covid-19: On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes

Sept. 28, 2021
On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes
Has a staffing crisis erupted at health facilities in New York because of non-compliance by thousands of workers who refused Gov. Kathy Hochul’s order – which took effect Monday – that they get vaccinated against Covid-19?
Yes.
No.
Who knows?
It became slightly more obvious Tuesday that all three answers are correct in some form, as hospitals and nursing homes rushed to replace non-vaccinated workers with others who have moved from in and outside New York to new jobs left vacant by doctors, nurses, technicians and other staff who declined to get vaccinated.
One thing also emerging is clear: Hiring replacement workers from private staffing companies – which are paid premium contracts to lure travel health workers with short-term employment contracts – will be a costly affair for the state’s health system. In just the public hospital system alone in New York City, officials reported that 500 replacement nurses were brought in to fill jobs of workers who refused to get vaccinated.
And even more clear on Tuesday after the mandate order by Hochul went into effect overnight: Staff losses due to workers who refused vaccinations only exacerbated a staffing shortage crisis that has been reducing access to care for many New Yorkers before and during the pandemic, according to industry insiders.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Rise in vaccinations in Erie, Niagara counties follows new mandates: Faced with the threat of being locked out of college, a Buffalo Bills game or a job, more local residents are rolling up their sleeves. Read more
Alan Pergament: Local TV news needs to do better job putting Covid-19 vaccination protests in context: The comments heard on broadcasts Saturday by the unvaccinated cried out for needed context, since failing to provide it allowed those talking to spread their illogical views, Pergament says. Read more
Two Thursday night football games postponed: Albion High School is 3-0, but will miss its second consecutive game on Covid-19 pause. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.