Covid-19: On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes

Sept. 28, 2021

On first day, vaccine mandate having varied impacts on hospitals, nursing homes

Has a staffing crisis erupted at health facilities in New York because of non-compliance by thousands of workers who refused Gov. Kathy Hochul’s order – which took effect Monday – that they get vaccinated against Covid-19?

Yes.

No.

Who knows?

It became slightly more obvious Tuesday that all three answers are correct in some form, as hospitals and nursing homes rushed to replace non-vaccinated workers with others who have moved from in and outside New York to new jobs left vacant by doctors, nurses, technicians and other staff who declined to get vaccinated.

One thing also emerging is clear: Hiring replacement workers from private staffing companies – which are paid premium contracts to lure travel health workers with short-term employment contracts – will be a costly affair for the state’s health system. In just the public hospital system alone in New York City, officials reported that 500 replacement nurses were brought in to fill jobs of workers who refused to get vaccinated.