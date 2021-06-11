Covid-19: NY Project Hope designed to help deal with pandemic mental health fallout

Uniland scales back Eastern Hills Mall town-center plan: Uniland Development Co. said it has scrapped one of the two hotels and half the retail space planned for its remake of Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated both industries. Read more

Retiring library director oversaw technology, pandemic challenges: One of her greatest rewards, Mary Jean Jakubowski said, was how the library helped people overcome their isolation during the first months of Covid-19. Read more