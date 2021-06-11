Covid-19: NY Project Hope designed to help deal with pandemic mental health fallout

June 11, 2021
NY Project Hope designed to help deal with pandemic mental health fallout
Nearly 70% of adults in New York State have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Businesses, schools and nursing homes have reopened across Western New York in recent weeks.
Positive coronavirus test rates have plunged below 1% in all but Allegany County, where 57% of adults remain fully unvaccinated.
Despite the successes, fallout from the global pandemic lingers, including the stresses it wrought.
This is where NY Project Hope comes in.
