Feb. 28, 2021

Covid-19 numbers still improving across Western New York and state

Covid-19 numbers for the state and region showed more improvement Sunday, with the seven-day average positivity rate falling to 3.14% statewide and to 1.89% in Western New York.

Fewer patients were in hospitals and in hospital intensive care units statewide due to Covid-19, according to data from the governor’s office.

The number of hospitalized patients across New York on Saturday was 5,259, a decline of 186 from Friday and 505 from the previous week. Western New York had 196 patients in hospitals due to Covid-19.