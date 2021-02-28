 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Numbers still improving across Western New York and state
  Updated
Feb. 28, 2021

Covid-19 numbers for the state and region showed more improvement Sunday, with the seven-day average positivity rate falling to 3.14% statewide and to 1.89% in Western New York.

Fewer patients were in hospitals and in hospital intensive care units statewide due to Covid-19, according to data from the governor’s office.

The number of hospitalized patients across New York on Saturday was 5,259, a decline of 186 from Friday and 505 from the previous week. Western New York had 196 patients in hospitals due to Covid-19.

“New Yorkers have shown dedication and determination throughout this crisis and it shows in the numbers,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release. “The footrace between the infection, hospitalization and vaccination rates is at full speed and with the promise of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming online, there is no doubt we are getting closer to reaching the light at the end of the tunnel. While this is all positive news, now is not the time to get complacent.”

