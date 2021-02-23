Feb. 23, 2021

Covid-19 numbers continue to fall, but arrival of new UK variant poses worries

The Western New York region and Erie County continue to see steady declines in the percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 and the number of people being hospitalized with the virus, but the identification of a more infectious U.K. variant of the coronavirus in Erie County presents a new worry.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that last week's positive test rate of 4.3% was the lowest in Erie County since October. The region's average positive test rate has remained below 3% for several days.

"So we've gotten through the fall and winter, and we are headed in the right direction," Poloncarz said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also stated Tuesday that "the light at the end of the tunnel is brighter and brighter each day."

But a few developments poked a hole in the otherwise positive picture.