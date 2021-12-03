Covid-19: Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces

Dec. 3, 2021

Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces

The polarizing politics of the pandemic were on stark display Friday in Erie County's northern suburbs.

At a late morning news conference, the Democratic town supervisors of Amherst and Tonawanda urged residents to comply with the county's mask mandate while patronizing local shops and restaurants that badly need their business.

Less than an hour after this event ended, Republican members of the Grand Island Town Board issued a statement saying they would vote to request that county and state health officials avoid enforcing Covid-19 mandates on the island.

As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Western New York, Erie County leaders last week issued an order requiring mask wearing in many public spaces and warned further restrictions could be imposed if those numbers continue their recent spike.