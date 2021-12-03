Covid-19: Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces

Dec. 3, 2021
Northtowns suburbs divided by Erie County's mask mandate in public spaces
The polarizing politics of the pandemic were on stark display Friday in Erie County's northern suburbs.
At a late morning news conference, the Democratic town supervisors of Amherst and Tonawanda urged residents to comply with the county's mask mandate while patronizing local shops and restaurants that badly need their business.
Less than an hour after this event ended, Republican members of the Grand Island Town Board issued a statement saying they would vote to request that county and state health officials avoid enforcing Covid-19 mandates on the island.
As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surge across Western New York, Erie County leaders last week issued an order requiring mask wearing in many public spaces and warned further restrictions could be imposed if those numbers continue their recent spike.
No other surrounding county joined Erie in taking this step, a sign of how divided the public and government officials are in confronting this crisis.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Amid Covid-19 surge, some WNY hospitals require visitors to be vaccinated: With Covid-19 cases again skyrocketing, Western New York's hospitals returned to more restrictive patient-visitation policies in recent days. Read more
Why are local hospitals filling up? It's not just because of Covid-19: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out Wednesday that Erie County Medical Center, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and Sisters of Charity Hospital had 100% of their staffed beds occupied as of Monday. But there's more to the strained hospital capacity than the current spike in Covid-19 cases. Read more
The Editorial Board: Refusal of nearby counties to be serious about high Covid-19 rates puts region at risk: "Masks are merely being required to protect the public health as infections rise and, at least as important, to preserve the ability of hospitals to treat everyone who needs their care," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
