Covid-19: 'No questions asked' for eligible adults to get Covid boosters, Poloncarz says

In the face of rising Covid-19 cases, local officials from Buffalo to New York City began taking matters into their own hands Monday and started urging vaccinated adults to get booster shots to protect themselves amid growing worries about worsening pandemic problems.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there would be “no questions asked” if time-eligible adults want to get a booster, no matter what federal guidelines suggest about who is and who is not yet eligible.

With health officials worried that people vaccinated earlier this year are seeing their Covid-19 protections reduced, local officials say boosters for adults 18 and over – those who have gotten the Pfizer or Moderna shots more than six months ago and the Johnson & Johnson shot more than two months ago – should be gotten as soon as possible.

After the moves by local officials Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul added her voice to the booster push, saying she is "strongly encouraging all New Yorkers who live or work in a high-risk setting to get the booster." She said her view is that "no one who feels they are at risk should be turned away" from getting a booster.