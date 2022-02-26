Covid-19: No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

Feb. 26, 2022

No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings

Starting Monday, you won't have to show a vaccine card to go into KeyBank Center.

You also won't have to wear a mask to enter any Erie County-owned building.

On Saturday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Covid-19 measures, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his decision to lift the two mandates.

It marks another step toward a post-pandemic life.

Still, there are many situations where masks are still required, including all schools in New York State.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE