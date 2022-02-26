 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Covid-19: No more vaccine mandate for KeyBank Center, mask mandate lifted for Erie County buildings
  Feb. 26, 2022
Feb. 26, 2022

Starting Monday, you won't have to show a vaccine card to go into KeyBank Center.

You also won't have to wear a mask to enter any Erie County-owned building.

On Saturday, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Covid-19 measures, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced his decision to lift the two mandates.

It marks another step toward a post-pandemic life.

Still, there are many situations where masks are still required, including all schools in New York State.

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

City lawmakers resume in-person meetings, continue video option: The Buffalo Common Council will return to meeting in-person in City Hall, although their gatherings will not yet be open to the public aside from a videoconference option, Deidre Williams reports. Read more

State officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new guidance Friday eased masking rules for many Americans by classifying the country into three separate Covid-19 tiers and determining masking guidelines by tier. Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviewing the approach. Read more

Another Voice: Needle images in media contribute to vaccine hesitancy: UB research professor of epidemiology and environmental health John Violanti discusses the fear of needle sticks as a potential barrier for people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more

Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.

