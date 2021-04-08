Covid-19: Niagara Falls activists try 'boots on the ground' to sign up Blacks for vaccinations

April 8, 2021

Niagara Falls activists try 'boots on the ground' to sign up Blacks for vaccinations

Ever since Covid-19 vaccines became available in December, statistics have shown that most of the shots have gone to whites, especially affluent whites who can handle themselves online.

Efforts to make it easier for Blacks to obtain shots have yielded spotty results at best, and Niagara Falls is an example of that.

As of Thursday, only 3.6% of the Niagara County residents who have received at lease one dose of the vaccine are Black, according to the state Health Department's vaccine tracker.

“It’s a very low number. I can’t believe how low the number is," said Ezra P. Scott Jr., a former Niagara Falls councilman and a member of the Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force. "It’s terrible.”