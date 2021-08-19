Covid-19: Niagara County to use $880K in stimulus funds for door-to-door vaccine outreach

Aug. 19, 2021
Niagara County to use $880K in stimulus funds for door-to-door Covid-19 vaccine outreach
Niagara Falls has the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated against the novel coronavirus of any community in Niagara County.
To address the gap, health workers paid with stimulus money will soon be going door-to-door to try to convince residents to get the Covid-19 shot.
The $880,000 for vaccine outreach, primarily in the Falls, comes from a grant funded by the recently passed American Rescue Plan.
"We need boots on the ground," said Bernadette Franjoine, a Mount St. Mary's lab technician who worked on the federal grant application. "We need salary and wages for workers to be able to go door to door, be available at community events that are already in place through the partnerships that we have."
State Health Department statistics show that the Niagara Falls ZIP codes 14301, 14303 and 14305 have the lowest levels of vaccine participation in Niagara County: Between 43.3% and 45.9% of residents there have at least one dose; and 39.4% to 42.4% of residents have completed their vaccine series.
By comparison, 66.5% of Lewiston residents have completed vaccination, along with 58% to 59% in Youngstown, Sanborn and North Tonawanda.
