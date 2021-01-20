Covid-19: New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says

Jan. 20, 2021
New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says
New York's supply of the Covid-19 vaccine remains limited, with the state having only two or three days' worth of Covid-19 vaccine supply left until it gets the next weekly allocation from the federal government, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The shortage of supply caused the Erie County Health Department on Wednesday to cancel planned clinics through the middle of next week. Buffalo police officers are having a hard time getting vaccine appointments, too.
Vaccines are being administered in the state at a rate of about 65,000 per day, and New York has nearly 146,000 first doses on hand, Cuomo said.
"What's clear now is we're going to be going from week to week," Cuomo said during a briefing in Albany. "And you will see a constant pattern of basically running out, waiting for the next week's allocation and then starting up again."
