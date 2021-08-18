Covid-19: New York's vaccine study brings mostly good pandemic news

Aug. 18, 2021

New York's Covid-19 vaccine study brings mostly good pandemic news

New York health officials saw a growing number of breakthrough Covid-19 infections as the Delta variant began to blaze across the state this summer – but they also witnessed the staying power of related vaccines when it came to keeping those infected out of the hospital.

A first-in-the-nation vaccine study showed that unvaccinated adults in New York were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.

“The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to Covid-19," Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Wednesday afternoon after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released findings of the new study, which focused on how the pandemic continues to play out in the state.

Vaccine effectiveness in adults across the state declined from 91.7% in early May to 79.8% by late July, the study concluded, meaning that is the percentage of people vaccinated who tested positive for the virus.