Covid-19: New York's mask mandate in effect while state appeals ruling that struck it down

Feb. 1, 2022

New York's mask mandate in effect while state appeals ruling that struck it down

A New York appellate court ruled Monday that the state's mask mandate can remain in place while the state appeals a lower court ruling declaring the mandate null and void.

The Appellate Division, Second Department, granted the stay pending a hearing and determination of the appeal by New York State.

State Supreme Court Justice Thomas Rademacher in Nassau County ruled Jan. 24 that the December order by State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett requiring face coverings in public places was not properly enacted. He ruled that the mandate violated the State Administrative Procedure Act, which the Legislature enacted in March in response to the measures taken by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he declared a disaster emergency in the early days of the pandemic in 2020.