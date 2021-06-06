Covid-19: New York's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to drop

June 6, 2021
New York's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to drop
New York's Covid-19 positivity rate declined for the 62nd straight day Saturday and hit a record low 0.52%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in his daily update Sunday.
Western New York's positivity rate was 0.64% on Saturday, putting it above the statewide figure, but in the middle of the pack among the state's 10 regions.
"With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure Covid numbers drop to these new record lows," Cuomo said.
