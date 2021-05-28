Covid-19: New York's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.6%, lowest level since start of pandemic

May 28, 2021

New York's Covid-19 positive rate drops to 0.6%, lowest level since start of pandemic

New York’s single-day positive rate dropped to its lowest level on Thursday since the start of the pandemic – a heartening milestone as the state reopens.

The positive rate, or the share of Covid-19 tests that yield positive results, has long been considered an important marker of both the pandemic’s current intensity and its future course. Thursday’s statewide rate, at 0.6%, has fallen by more than half over the past month.

The state’s seven-day average rate, meanwhile – widely considered a more reliable measure – dropped to 0.8% on Thursday, a figure last seen in August.