Covid-19: New Yorkers warned to remain vigilant as more receive Covid-19 vaccine

April 9, 2021

New Yorkers warned to remain vigilant as more receive Covid-19 vaccine

As more and more Covid-19 vaccinations are administered across New York and Erie County, state and county health department officials – along with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – are urging more residents to get vaccinated and remain vigilant about practicing behaviors that will slow transmission of the virus.

"Vaccines are the weapon that will win the war against Covid, and with over 11 million shots in arms – including 1.4 million doses administered in just the last seven days – New York's vast distribution network is firing on all cylinders," Cuomo said in a statement released Friday by the governor's office.

Still, there is a mix of good news and challenges on the Covid-19 vaccination front.

