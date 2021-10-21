Covid-19: New Yorkers split on whether worst of pandemic is over, poll says

Oct. 21, 2021

Poll: New Yorkers split on whether worst of pandemic is over

ALBANY – With more than 57,000 of their fellow New Yorkers having died from Covid, nearly 80% of residents spend part or all of their time thinking about how to protect themselves and family members from getting the virus – and just half the state believes the worst of the pandemic is over.

A new poll out this morning by Siena College also shows that New Yorkers are comfortable going to the grocery store these days amid Year 2 of Covid, while fewer feel the same way about attending sporting events or going to a movie theater.

Nearly 91% of New Yorkers carry a mask when they leave home, the poll found, though it did not say the percent that wear those face coverings depending on the setting they are in.

What percent have had Covid-related disagreements with friends and family, whether over vaccinations, masks or social distancing? Forty one percent the poll found.