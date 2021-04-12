Covid-19: New York will provide vaccines to public, private colleges

April 12, 2021
New York will provide Covid-19 vaccines to public, private colleges
New York State will supply 35,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the state's public and private colleges, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.
This separate allocation of vaccine doses is meant to help get as many college students as possible vaccinated before they leave their campuses and return to their homes at the end of the spring semester.
From the initial allocation, 21,000 vaccines will go to State University of New York students and 14,000 to students at private colleges, according to the governor.
Providers will administer the vaccines to students who live on campus or live in an off-campus apartment and are enrolled in a college not in their hometown. The program is not meant to serve students who commute from home to a local college.
