Covid-19: New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19
Covid-19: New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19

  • Updated
Jan. 14, 2022

New York wants you to know what to do if you get Covid-19

If you test positive for Covid-19, don't expect a call from your local health department talking about isolation.  

What is more important, the state decided, is making sure people know what to do once they test positive or have been exposed to Covid-19, and it placed its updated guidance and frequently asked questions about quarantines and isolation on its website Thursday night.

You'll have to isolate – keep away from others for at least five days. And since the state said this week counties do not have to do contact tracing, it wants you to notify your close contacts of their exposure to you. 

