Covid-19: New York State's vaccine registration website off to a disjointed, frustrating start

Jan. 11, 2021
New York State's vaccine registration website off to a disjointed and frustrating start
New York State’s rollout Monday of an online system billed as a way for residents to make appointments to receive the Covid-19 vaccine turned out to be disjointed and frustrating for many eager to sign up.
Even with warnings that inoculations would be weeks away, if not longer, users of the site found that it amounted to more of an online screening tool followed by a list of phone numbers for nearby vaccine distribution locations.
Once a person using the screening tool was found to be eligible for the vaccine, the site pointed users to nearby locations that will – at some point – have doses to distribute. From there, the next stop required a phone call placed to the distribution sites to actually schedule the appointment.
But some users reported being offered few, if any, nearby distribution sites. Some who called individual distribution points reported that the sites weren’t scheduling appointments and didn’t know when they would schedule any.
"Spent an hour calling every site listed on the NYS vaccine distribution page only to be told that none of them have the capacity to take registrations (and they don’t know when they will)," one Twitter user wrote. "None of them had any additional information or direction."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
