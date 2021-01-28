Covid-19: New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older

Jan. 28, 2021
New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older
New York State's system for administering the limited supply of Covid-19 vaccine has strict rules about which agencies can vaccinate which individuals.
As a result, county governments are not only required to focus on a narrower list of essential workers for vaccination, but could face penalties if they attempt to vaccinate people who aren't on that list, said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.
"They've told us, specifically, that we are not allowed to vaccinate anybody 65 and up, and we will suffer consequences if we do," Burstein told county legislators Thursday morning.
The county had been offering vaccinations to older adults, but the state has designated pharmacies as the primary vaccinators of those ages 65 and older and directed the bulk of the limited vaccine supply from the federal government to those businesses.
Burstein said of the weekly doses most recently provided, 5,800 have gone to area pharmacies, with each pharmacy receiving about 100 doses. Another 3,900 doses have been allocated to the state's main vaccination site on the University at Buffalo South Campus, and 1,700 have come to the Erie County Health Department.
For now, the state is directing all county governments to focus on vaccinating certain essential workers in Phase 1B, which includes law enforcement and other first responders, court and corrections personnel, state field investigators, public transit workers and schoolteachers and staff.
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
AG: State may have undercounted nursing home Covid-19 deaths by 50%: Attorney General Letitia James said the undercounting was caused by the State Health Department not counting infected nursing home residents who died after they were transferred to hospitals and inaccurate reporting of Covid-19 deaths by some nursing homes. Read more
Teachers heading to court to block Buffalo schools from reopening: The announcement from the Buffalo Teachers Federation president, Philip Rumore, came shortly after union leaders met with district officials for two to three hours Thursday afternoon to discuss health and safety concerns being raised at some of the school buildings. Read more
State shared no info on UK variant case with Niagara County, Stapleton says: "We don't do that testing for the variant. That's done by the state," Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said Thursday. Read more
Could Rotary Rink return to ice skating this season?: The state's newly loosened pandemic restrictions may mean downtown Buffalo's Rotary Rink can open for skating for the first time this winter. Read more
ECIDA doubles special grant fund for businesses to buy PPE: The Erie County Industrial Development Agency has doubled the size of its Covid-19 emergency funding program to help businesses invest in personal protective equipment and safety improvements, saying the need still exists and the current allocation is almost used up. Read more
Buffalo Place plans for summer concerts at Fountain Plaza: It's late January, and the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging, but one of downtown's biggest promoters is starting to think ahead to summer – with hope. Read more
Erie County grand jury recommences for second time since start of Covid-19 pandemic: District Attorney John J. Flynn said it is the second time that the grand jury in Erie County has recommenced after the Office of Court Administration ordered that non-essential, in-person court procedures be postponed as a result of the increase in Covid-19 positive cases in New York State. Read more
Bills, rest of NFL adjust to Covid-19-driven scouting restrictions: For NFL teams, scouting during a pandemic is, like so many other things, decidedly different. Read more
Section VI moves wrestling to spring season: The decision was made following a meeting of the Section VI Executive Council, which came a day after the health departments for all the counties in which Section VI had membership recommended postponing or canceling the wrestling season. Read more
Section VI plans to crown spring champs, but won't send them to state tournament: In order to give area athletes a chance at having as complete a spring high school sports season as possible, Section VI said Thursday that it will not participate in New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournaments. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools set to let varsity basketball return: Cecelie Owens, the Buffalo Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for health and physical education/director of athletics, confirmed to The Buffalo News that the city will let its schools participate in boys and girls basketball this winter. Read more
With flurry of games getting postponed, how 4 Big Four schools are dealing with details: When Tom Fox learned that the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team paused activities in mid-December due to positive Covid-19 tests in its program, the first thing he did was pick up his cellphone. Read more
Metropolitan Riveters withdraw from NWHL season after positive tests: The Riveters were scheduled to play the Buffalo Beauts on Thursday. Read more
Prospectus: Once the pandemic eases, how to prepare Buffalo Niagara for the new normal: The path for the Buffalo Niagara economy as the pandemic eases is likely to be quite different from the path it was on before the outbreak, when much of the talk still centered on the region's nascent renaissance. We asked a smattering of Buffalo Niagara leaders what the region needs to do to be ready for for the changes. Read more
Prospectus: David Robinson: A different look for the post-Covid Buffalo Niagara economy: There are hopeful signs that the Covid-19 recession is losing its grip on the Buffalo Niagara economy. Maybe not right away. But, hopefully, soon. Read more
Prospectus: Barbara O'Brien: Five ways education may change after Covid-19: Covid-19 forced everyone, from students to teachers to administrators, to step out of their comfort zones, and learning will never be the same. Read more
Prospectus: Covid workplace safety measures will be around for a while: Whether a business tweaked its practices on its own or because it was required by the state, Covid-mitigating features at work and in public places don't seem to be going anywhere for now. Read more
Prospectus: Jay Tokasz: Colleges and universities won't easily shrug off pandemic's impact: As bad as last year was for the bottom lines of most colleges and universities, fiscal damage inflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic on higher education is expected to linger long after the virus is under control. Read more
Prospectus: Samantha Christmann: Five ways Covid-19 will transform retail in 2021: Even in the best of times, there's no crystal ball to tell the future. But now, with the major disruption Covid has dealt every aspect of life and business, it is harder than ever to make predictions. One thing is for sure: Covid will keep transforming retail and consumer life. The only real question is how, and how much. Read more
Prospectus: Scott Scanlon: WNY health care focuses on Covid-19 and a whole lot more: Covid-19 continues to disrupt and change the ways health care is delivered across the region. It sped the march toward greater use of telehealth and brought more mobile health units into neighborhoods where lack of transportation is most pronounced. It forged closer relationships between health care teams often inclined to stay in their own professional lanes in different hospital systems, universities and individual practices. It slowed, but failed to stop, unrelated research. Read more
