Covid-19: New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older

Jan. 28, 2021

New York says pharmacies, not counties, must vaccinate people 65 and older

New York State's system for administering the limited supply of Covid-19 vaccine has strict rules about which agencies can vaccinate which individuals.

As a result, county governments are not only required to focus on a narrower list of essential workers for vaccination, but could face penalties if they attempt to vaccinate people who aren't on that list, said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

"They've told us, specifically, that we are not allowed to vaccinate anybody 65 and up, and we will suffer consequences if we do," Burstein told county legislators Thursday morning.

The county had been offering vaccinations to older adults, but the state has designated pharmacies as the primary vaccinators of those ages 65 and older and directed the bulk of the limited vaccine supply from the federal government to those businesses.