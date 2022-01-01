Covid-19: New year, similar pandemic woes as another Covid-19 surge arrives

Jan. 1, 2022

New year, similar pandemic woes as another Covid-19 surge arrives

The first full day of the new year on Saturday began to look hauntingly familiar to other coronavirus surges that altered life as those in the region remember it before the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Covid-19 cases remained high. Some businesses closed temporarily. Many people wondered if they would resume or continue to work at home. And anxious parents worried their school-aged children might return to remote learning.

Blame the quickly proliferating Omicron variant.

"I'm hoping that because it's so infectious, that it's going to burn through the population a little quicker than Delta and that the wave will go up and down a little faster than some of the earlier waves," said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.