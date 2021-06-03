Covid-19: New record lows for single-day and 7-day average positivity rates

June 3, 2021
New record lows for single-day and 7-day average Covid-19 positivity rates
The statewide, single-day Covid-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.44% on Wednesday, and the seven-day average dropped to 0.60% – both of which are record lows, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday.
In addition, statewide hospitalizations related to the virus fell below 1,000 for the first time since Oct. 21, Cuomo added.
"Our state is back, and that's a testament to the New Yorkers who have stayed tough and smart over the last year – but most of all, it's a testament to the more than 19 million vaccinations we've put in arms. The vaccines are safe, free, and effective, period, and the sooner we get each and every eligible New Yorker vaccinated, the sooner we can finish off this pandemic once and for all," the governor said in a statement.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Covid-19 cases drop in schools after students return full time: Once all students could return to school five days a week, public school superintendents started noticing something about the number of Covid-19 cases: They were plummeting. Read more
Erie County Legislature to roll back Poloncarz's emergency spending authority: Given the improvement in Erie County's Covid-19 infection rates and vaccine supply, the Legislature next week is expected to roll back Poloncarz's sweeping spending powers. Read more
Top House Republican calls on U.S. to open border unilaterally: Rep. Elise Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, sent a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas suggesting the move – which, she said, should happen June 21 if the two countries can't agree on a border reopening plan by then. Read more
Concessions reopening signals rebound at Buffalo airport: If there is an official "Buffalo style" sign of normal life returning to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, it has to be Wednesday's reopening of the Anchor Bar. Read more
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announces in-person 2021-2022 season: The BPO's season opens in September and features 18 Classics and 12 Pops concerts, including several rescheduled big-name performances from the abbreviated 2019-2020 season. Read more
The Editorial Board: With Canadian leaders joining Higgins’ border push, prospects may soon improve: "The challenge is to persuade enough people that travel is safe once people are fully vaccinated and that both countries will benefit from carefully relaxing the rules," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
My View: Pandemic limitations clear new paths: "For all its dreadful consequences and irreparable losses, including the suffering and death of so many people, many of us were inspired to alter the course of our lives to some degree," writes Howard Wolf. Read more
