Covid-19: New guidelines may mean fewer students on quarantines

Sept. 23, 2021

New guidelines may mean fewer students on quarantines

After hundreds of Erie County students were quarantined in the first two weeks of school, parents and educators are hoping Erie County's easing of school quarantine requirements will mean fewer students will have to miss school.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," said parent Tarja Parssinen of Clarence, who is a member of Western New York Education Alliance. She's hoping the next step will be daily testing of close contacts so they can remain in class.

The Erie County Health Department is adopting the guidance for schools the state Department of Health issued Sept. 2.