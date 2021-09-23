Covid-19: New guidelines may mean fewer students on quarantines

Sept. 23, 2021
New guidelines may mean fewer students on quarantines
After hundreds of Erie County students were quarantined in the first two weeks of school, parents and educators are hoping Erie County's easing of school quarantine requirements will mean fewer students will have to miss school.
"I think it's a step in the right direction," said parent Tarja Parssinen of Clarence, who is a member of Western New York Education Alliance. She's hoping the next step will be daily testing of close contacts so they can remain in class.
The Erie County Health Department is adopting the guidance for schools the state Department of Health issued Sept. 2.
The change was made after "receiving feedback from school leaders," according to a news release. It also will bring consistency among school districts in Western New York, including districts that span Erie and adjoining counties, according to the county. The new requirements will go into effect Monday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
'It's not good enough': Schools grapple with home learning amid quarantine spike: With Covid cases again on the rise, a number of Erie County schools are seeing entire classrooms or grades placed in quarantine. Read more
In promoting vaccinations, Hochul lays on 'mom guilt,' signs up football heroes: Hochul again urged parents whose children are eligible for shots to have them roll up their sleeves, and also sent the same message to health care workers who will be barred from working in the state as of Monday if they are unvaccinated. Read more
No shot, no show: WNY venues adopt stricter protocols for live music, events: The vaccine reality sets in for Western New York music fans this weekend, when country megastar Eric Church brings his "Gather Again" tour to Buffalo. Read more
Sabres' GM says team is 100% vaccinated as training camp begins: They join four other Atlantic Division teams whose general managers have said their teams are 100% vaccinated: Boston, Toronto, Ottawa and Tampa Bay. Read more
The Editorial Board: Vaccine refusal within medical facilities creates a risk that needs to be monitored: "Fortunately, most health professionals in the region are making the right call," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.