Covid-19: New cases reach highest level since January

Nov. 13, 2021
New Covid-19 cases reach highest level since January
Erie County reported 714 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day total since January.
The rise comes amid concerns that the vaccine's effectiveness may be waning among people who received their doses the earliest. At the same time, experts say the vaccines are doing their job preventing serious illness and death in most people.
In Western New York hospitals Thursday, there were 293 Covid-19 patients who were hospitalized, 54 of whom were in intensive care units, according to the state Department of Health. That was up from 246 hospitalized Covid-19 patients a month earlier, 46 of whom were in intensive care.
The county Health Department reported that as of Monday, 77.1% of county residents 20 or older had received at least one dose of vaccine.
County data released in the past week indicated that school-age children were largely driving an increase in Covid-19 caseloads. Of 2,690 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, 690 were in people ages 18 and under. That was 25.6% of the total, and an increase of 180 cases among children in the county in the space of a week.
