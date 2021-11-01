 Skip to main content
Covid-19: More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium
Covid-19: More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium

  • Updated
Nov. 1, 2021

More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium

The Erie County Health Department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium for Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game because the fans failed to show proper documentation to prove their vaccination status.

That number dwarfs the number of people turned away at prior Bills games since the home game vaccination mandate went into effect late last month.

It's not clear what accounts for the higher number. Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said county health inspectors aren't screening any differently than in the past.

She said the county had more health sanitarians on hand to check vaccination records, which accounts for why more people had their records reviewed. In the past, the Health Department has had an average of 20 health inspectors working the Bills games. On Sunday, that number was 34.

