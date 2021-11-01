Covid-19: More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium

Nov. 1, 2021
More unvaccinated Bills fans caught trying to enter Highmark Stadium
The Erie County Health Department stopped 258 people from entering Highmark Stadium for Sunday's Buffalo Bills-Miami Dolphins game because the fans failed to show proper documentation to prove their vaccination status.
That number dwarfs the number of people turned away at prior Bills games since the home game vaccination mandate went into effect late last month.
It's not clear what accounts for the higher number. Erie County Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane said county health inspectors aren't screening any differently than in the past.
She said the county had more health sanitarians on hand to check vaccination records, which accounts for why more people had their records reviewed. In the past, the Health Department has had an average of 20 health inspectors working the Bills games. On Sunday, that number was 34.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
The Editorial Board: Unvaccinated residents create a holiday season hazard: "With infection rates rising in the five-county region of Western New York, it’s plain that not enough people are doing either," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.