Covid-19: More suburban communities struggling with higher number of cases

Sept. 30, 2021
More suburban communities struggling with higher number of Covid-19 cases
The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to rise in Erie County, but the illness is being felt hardest in suburban and rural communities, based on Erie County data.
First-ring suburbs like the towns of Hamburg, West Seneca and Tonawanda had the highest number of confirmed cases last week.
The towns of Hamburg, West Seneca and Tonawanda had more than 90 new confirmed cases reported last week. Meanwhile, some Buffalo and rural community ZIP codes reported fewer than five cases.
In general, Southtowns communities had higher rates of confirmed cases than many city neighborhoods did – especially when adjusted for population.
Akron, for instance, reported 41 cases, and Holland reported 25 confirmed cases. But because their populations are comparatively sparse, they had the highest rate of confirmed cases among all communities when calculating the positive test rate per 100,000 people.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WNY's hospitals, at lowest bed capacity so far this year, face more pressure: Western New York's hospital capacity is hovering around its lowest level for all of 2021, squeezed by Covid-19 cases and hundreds of workers losing their jobs or being put on leave because of the state's vaccination mandate. Read more
Hochul to expand vaccine mandate to health workers in prisons, mental health facilities: Unlike hospital and nursing home workers, employees in those facilities have been able to bypass the vaccination requirement with a weekly test. Read more
A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing: Whether it's for religious reasons, fears about long-term effects or because they believe it infringes on their freedom, some health care workers have decided to leave their careers rather than get a shot. Read more
Canisius College requires vaccination for attendance at all home sporting events: On Oct. 29, Canisius will require spectators to show proof of full vaccination at its sporting events, including events at Koessler Athletic Center, KeyBank Center, LECOM Harborcenter and at the Burt Flickinger Center pool at Erie Community College. Read more
The Editorial Board: Vaccine mandate hastens the need to restructure New York's nursing homes: "Because of the pandemic, and the refusal of some people to be vaccinated, the pressures on nursing homes are rising quickly – especially on those that lack any financial cushion or whose owners are in it for the wrong reasons," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
