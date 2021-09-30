Covid-19: More suburban communities struggling with higher number of cases

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WNY's hospitals, at lowest bed capacity so far this year, face more pressure: Western New York's hospital capacity is hovering around its lowest level for all of 2021, squeezed by Covid-19 cases and hundreds of workers losing their jobs or being put on leave because of the state's vaccination mandate. Read more

Hochul to expand vaccine mandate to health workers in prisons, mental health facilities: Unlike hospital and nursing home workers, employees in those facilities have been able to bypass the vaccination requirement with a weekly test. Read more