Covid-19: More pomp, different circumstances for Class of 2021 graduates as Covid-19 rules ease

May 15, 2021
More pomp, different circumstances for Class of 2021 graduates as Covid-19 rules ease
Normally, Hamburg High School holds its graduation ceremony in the Erie County Fairgrounds event center.
Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the district to delay the event to August and split the graduating class into six ceremonies held over one day at the high school football field.
Next month, however, the Class of 2021 will celebrate the end of their K-12 school years at the place Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Tre'Davious White call home: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
"We wanted to do something really special for them," said Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who praised the Buffalo Bills for their help in accommodating the district.
While 2020 was a year of drive-thru, virtual and carved-up graduation ceremonies, some school districts this year are trying to bring a sense of normalcy for students who have coped with a mix of online and hybrid learning for the last three months of their junior years and most of their senior years.
Colleges and universities already have started holding commencement events that seek to end the year on a high note for their graduates.
