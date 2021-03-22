Covid-19: More people are eligible, but vaccine allocation reduced in WNY this week

March 22, 2021
More people are eligible, but vaccine allocation reduced in WNY this week
As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers eligible to join the battle for Covid-19 vaccinations, the state actually sent fewer doses of vaccines to Western New York this week than in either of the past two weeks.
Dr. Nancy Nielsen, who heads a local committee on vaccination planning, said Monday that 27,510 doses have been sent to Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for this week.
That is a little less than last week and well below the 39,000 doses sent two weeks ago to the five counties that the state designates as Western New York.
"The county health departments got more, and some medical practices got some for the first time, but fewer doses went to pharmacies this week," said Nielsen, senior associate dean of UB's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and former president of the American Medical Association.
Cuomo announced Monday that as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, New Yorkers aged 50 to 59 are eligible for vaccinations.
