Covid-19: More pandemic confusion, this time about vaccinations for Section VI games

Nov. 11, 2021
More pandemic confusion, this time about vaccinations for Section VI games
Plans by fans and family members to attend weekend Section VI football finals at Highmark Stadium were thrown into confusion Wednesday over whether they had to be vaccinated.
It was the second time in a week that schools were surprised by the Erie County Health Department's pronouncements about Covid-19 protocols.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in September that proof of vaccination would be required for all Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres games and all events at the stadium and KeyBank Center.
Section VI made arrangements to hold the annual contests at the stadium, and the word went out that since it is a high school event, it would be like attending a game at school: fans would not have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.
The Medina Mustangs athletics Twitter page posted that notice, adding that unvaccinated fans would have to wear masks and everyone must wear masks indoors at the stadium.
Then Nick Sabato, a reporter for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, retweeted the Mustangs post Wednesday, adding that a spokeswoman for the Erie County Health Department said there had been no change in entrance requirements at the stadium.
"That caused a firestorm in Medina," said Superintendent Mark B. Kruzynski, who said the word spread and then he started getting calls.
