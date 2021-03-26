Covid-19: More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

March 26, 2021

More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

Five Erie County residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in January had a "California variant" that health officials say is more transmissible, the Erie County Health Department said Friday.

Health officials said they expect to do more genetic sequencing work to determine whether more transmissible variants of the virus are keeping the number of cases and hospitalizations in the region from continuing to decline.