Covid-19: More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County

March 26, 2021
More infectious California variant of Covid-19 virus found in Erie County
Five Erie County residents who tested positive for Covid-19 in January had a "California variant" that health officials say is more transmissible, the Erie County Health Department said Friday.
Health officials said they expect to do more genetic sequencing work to determine whether more transmissible variants of the virus are keeping the number of cases and hospitalizations in the region from continuing to decline.
“With vaccination rates rising and public health measures still largely in place, we would expect to see case numbers and hospitalizations decline since January,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement. “Instead, we now see the number of new cases and hospitalizations increasing. We need to continue this sequencing work before drawing any firm conclusions, but it is very possible that more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants are preventing further decreases in our case numbers.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
On-site event Covid testing now available – but it doesn’t come cheap: As the pandemic lingers, safety and testing costs will continue to be part of the equation, with miscalculations that can become tragic. Read more
'It killed us': Downtown Buffalo lunch spots hit hard as usual patrons work from home: Restaurants that cater to the office crowd have been hit with a double whammy since workers were sent home because of the pandemic. Read more
Don Granato, Matt Ellis clear Covid-19 protocol: The Sabres have their first meeting of the season in Boston with the Bruins at 1 p.m. Saturday in TD Garden. Read more
The Editorial Board: It seems to us – Staying the course on Covid; offering help for dads and a beaver was where?: This isn’t the time to relax. We’ll set ourselves back it we don’t hang on a little longer – wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, maintaining distances and washing hands. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.