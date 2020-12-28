Covid-19: More front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine but Erie County faces hurdles

Dec. 28, 2020

More front-line workers to get Covid-19 vaccine but Erie County faces hurdles

An expanded group of Western New York health-care workers and first responders are expected to receive the Covid-19 vaccine this week under new distribution guidelines released today by New York State. But it could still be “months” before the general population receives either one of the two approved vaccines, Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said during a press briefing Monday.

By the end of the week, Western New York will have received more than 64,000 vaccines earmarked for hospital workers, nursing home staff and other front-line medical workers, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

This week, employees at urgent care centers and some outpatient clinics will also become eligible, as will workers administering Covid-19 tests and residents of group homes run by the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.