Covid-19: More Covid-19 variants detected in Erie County samples

April 1, 2021

More Covid-19 variants, including UK, detected in Erie County samples

On the heels of last week's news that California variants of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in samples provided by Erie County residents, the county Health Department on Thursday announced the UK variant and others were found in specimens this week.

A team led by Jennifer A. Surtees, University at Buffalo associate professor of biochemistry who co-directs the Genome, Environment and Microbiome Center of Excellence, reported the results to the Health Department on Thursday.

The United Kingdom variant of concern is new to the region. There were 12 samples with B.1.1.7, or the British variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, B.1.1.7 shows 50% rate of increased transmission and likely increased disease severity based on hospitalizations and case fatality rates.