Covid-19: Moog employee walkout reflects vaccine mandate debate
  • Updated
Oct. 25, 2021

Some of Moog Inc.'s employees temporarily walked off their jobs Monday in Elma to protest a vaccine mandate scheduled to take effect at the manufacturer in December.

Over the next six weeks, more vaccination mandates will be taking hold, pushing workers who have resisted getting the shots into career-shaping decisions.

Next month, the Transportation Security Administration is preparing to impose a mandate on its employees just before Thanksgiving. With two of every five TSA workers reportedly unvaccinated, the mandate could snarl air travel during what typically is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

And even broader mandates could be coming. Private employers still are awaiting details of a mandate announced by President Biden that is expected to cover businesses with more than 100 employees.

