Covid-19: Military medical team coming to capacity-strained ECMC

Jan. 6, 2022
Military medical team coming to capacity-strained ECMC
Help is on the way to Erie County Medical Center, one of the most capacity-strained hospitals in the state that will soon welcome a 23-member federal Department of Defense medical response team.
The team, which will go through orientation this weekend and be operational early next week, is composed of four physicians, including three critical care doctors, two respiratory technicians, three non-clinical administration officials and 14 nurses.
"The 14 nurses' skillsets primarily break down into two categories, which is the emergency room and medical-surgical areas, and those are two areas where we critically need the help," said Andrew Davis, ECMC's chief operating officer.
The team will be with ECMC for at least 30 days, providing a "very needed boost," Davis said.
Their arrival comes as an increasingly large number of health care workers, at ECMC and other facilities, are testing positive for Covid-19 as the highly contagious Omicron variant sweeps through the region. Once an employee tests positive, they are out for a minimum of five days, leaving staffing gaps this federal team can help fill at a time when Covid-19 hospitalizations, while often milder cases than previous waves, are increasing.
