Covid-19: Masks required at all indoor public venues in New York

Dec. 10, 2021

Masks required at all indoor public venues in New York

People will have to wear masks in all indoor public places in New York State unless the venue puts in place a vaccine requirement, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The new state mandate appears to be more restrictive than a similar mask requirement imposed in Erie County last month, at least when it comes to restaurants, bars and certain work settings.

Hochul said the new rule was a response to the state's rolling seven-day Covid-19 case rate, as well as rising hospitalizations. The new order extends to both patrons and workers at public establishments and takes effect Monday.

"I have two priorities: protect the health of New Yorkers and protect the health of our economy," she said during an appearance in New York City.

