Covid-19: Masks no longer required in summer school

July 7, 2021
Masks no longer required in summer school
Wearing a face mask in school has gone from a vital safety measure to an annoyance to another battle in the culture wars.
As of Wednesday, it is something else: no longer necessary in New York summer schools.
New York State told schools Wednesday that students are not required to wear masks this summer.
The state Health Department updated the guidance because of the "current low rates of Covid-19 transmission," it said in an email to school districts.
