Covid-19: Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs

March 14, 2022

The sniffles and stomach bugs are back in schools

One of the more noticeable byproducts of the pandemic was a realization that many parents related: Their kids didn't have nearly as many colds and infections as they had before Covid-19 hit.

First school and many other activities shut down, then everyone was wearing masks when students returned to school.

But now, a week and a half after the mask mandate in New York schools was lifted, the sniffles are back, along with a nasty intestinal bug.

"It's traveling through my house," Lindsey Tuskes of the Town of Tonawanda said of a respiratory illness. "It's just an average run-of-the-mill virus."

Her daughter, Abigail, was sick on Monday with a migraine. By Monday evening, she had a sore throat and respiratory symptoms. A Covid-19 test was negative, and the 9-year-old returned to school Friday. But by then, her brothers, Joshua and Aiden, and their mother, came down with it. Abigail, Joshua and Aiden are triplets.