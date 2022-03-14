Covid-19: Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs

March 14, 2022
The sniffles and stomach bugs are back in schools
One of the more noticeable byproducts of the pandemic was a realization that many parents related: Their kids didn't have nearly as many colds and infections as they had before Covid-19 hit.
First school and many other activities shut down, then everyone was wearing masks when students returned to school.
But now, a week and a half after the mask mandate in New York schools was lifted, the sniffles are back, along with a nasty intestinal bug.
"It's traveling through my house," Lindsey Tuskes of the Town of Tonawanda said of a respiratory illness. "It's just an average run-of-the-mill virus."
Her daughter, Abigail, was sick on Monday with a migraine. By Monday evening, she had a sore throat and respiratory symptoms. A Covid-19 test was negative, and the 9-year-old returned to school Friday. But by then, her brothers, Joshua and Aiden, and their mother, came down with it. Abigail, Joshua and Aiden are triplets.
Tuskes said she remarked to her husband recently that it did not take long for the kids to get sick after the mask mandate was lifted. But she does wonder where the virus came from.
"My kids are still masking. I have no idea where she got it," Tuskes said.
Some might liken this maskless March to the first few weeks of school in September, when children get together in the classroom and start trading germs. Before the pandemic, children getting sick with a mild virus was expected.
