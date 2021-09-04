Covid-19: Masked and mostly vaxxed, college students return to in-person classes

Sept. 4, 2021

Masked and mostly vaxxed, college students return to in-person classes

With classrooms, laboratories and dining halls full again, the region’s college campuses are counting on high vaccination rates and indoor masking policies to keep Covid-19 at bay and continue in-person instruction.

University at Buffalo officials said this week that 99% of students are fully vaccinated or within days of being so, and vaccination rates are 80% or higher on several other campuses – well above rates for the general population in Western New York and across the state.

Area colleges and universities also are insisting that everyone wear a mask inside campus buildings, regardless of their vaccination status.

“We feel very, very strongly that the campus is one of the safest places in Western New York to be,” UB Provost A. Scott Weber said.

