Covid-19: Mask mandate returns to Erie County, and tougher restrictions could be next

Nov. 22, 2021
Mask mandate returns to Erie County, and tougher restrictions could be next
Mandatory mask-wearing is back in Erie County's restaurants, gyms and other public places, and the county executive is considering much more restrictive measures if Covid-19 hospitalizations increase.
County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in a news briefing Monday that all patrons and public-facing workers must wear face masks at indoor public places, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
He said the order will be re-evaluated on Dec. 13, but Poloncarz warned that if the situation continues to worsen, he could impose tougher rules even before then.
Those would include requiring customers of businesses to prove they have been vaccinated before entering a restaurant, bar or entertainment venue.
Steps beyond that would be a return to capacity restrictions, followed by the last resort – lockdowns.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Here are the four phases of potential Covid-19 restrictions in Erie County: The indoor masking requirement is considered Phase 1 of a four-phase restrictions and shutdown plan if Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Read more
Bennett vs. McQuaid football to be fought in court then – maybe – on the field: The legal battle over which players will be allowed to play in a high school playoff football game is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning in a Buffalo courtroom. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.