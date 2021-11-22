Covid-19: Mask mandate returns to Erie County, and tougher restrictions could be next

Nov. 22, 2021

Mask mandate returns to Erie County, and tougher restrictions could be next

Mandatory mask-wearing is back in Erie County's restaurants, gyms and other public places, and the county executive is considering much more restrictive measures if Covid-19 hospitalizations increase.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced in a news briefing Monday that all patrons and public-facing workers must wear face masks at indoor public places, effective at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

He said the order will be re-evaluated on Dec. 13, but Poloncarz warned that if the situation continues to worsen, he could impose tougher rules even before then.

Those would include requiring customers of businesses to prove they have been vaccinated before entering a restaurant, bar or entertainment venue.

Steps beyond that would be a return to capacity restrictions, followed by the last resort – lockdowns.