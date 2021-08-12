Covid-19: Mask mandate likely for schools, Hochul says

Aug. 12, 2021
Mask mandate likely for schools, Hochul says
As the mask wars heat up with local School Boards hearing passionate pleas from parents, many superintendents are urging patience while they wait for guidance.
Meanwhile, some schools have already announced that face masks are required this fall.
And now incoming New York governor and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in this week, indicating she thinks students, teachers and staff will be wearing masks this fall.
"I believe that there will end up being mask mandates," she told the "Today" show Thursday. "I just don't have the authority at this moment."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
In 'Today' interview, Kathy Hochul vows to run for re-election, confront Covid-19: "I'm the most prepared person to assume this responsibility, and I'm going to ask the voters at some point for their faith in me again," Hochul said. Read more
Column: I crossed the border into Canada. Here's how it went: "Crossing the border takes work, a lot of preparation and may cost you. You can't expect to roll up and breeze through like you did in the old days," writes Samantha Christmann. Read more
Bills activate tackle Dion Dawkins from Covid-19 list: Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that it was "great" to have Dawkins back with the team, but noted his situation is a "great reminder to all of us" on the dangers of Covid. Read more
The Editorial Board: Health care workers, teachers should be required to be vaccinated against Covid: "To the extent that they can, all employers should be considering a vaccine mandate as infections rise when they should be falling, but health professionals, educators and others who deal with large numbers of at-risk people are in a separate category." Read more