Covid-19: Mask mandate likely for schools, Hochul says
  • Updated
Aug. 12, 2021

As the mask wars heat up with local School Boards hearing passionate pleas from parents, many superintendents are urging patience while they wait for guidance.

Meanwhile, some schools have already announced that face masks are required this fall.

And now incoming New York governor and current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul weighed in this week, indicating she thinks students, teachers and staff will be wearing masks this fall.

"I believe that there will end up being mask mandates," she told the "Today" show Thursday. "I just don't have the authority at this moment."

