Covid-19: Mask mandate kicks in statewide; counties not rushing to enforce penalties

Dec. 13, 2021

Mask mandate kicks in statewide; counties not rushing to enforce penalties

ALBANY – Gov. Kathy Hochul’s statewide indoor mask mandate kicked in Monday, but the president of a group of county executives said the governor did not follow through on her pledge to collaborate with local leaders prior to making the controversial decision.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, a Republican, said a top Hochul official told him and other county executives on a phone call Friday that counties were not even expected to enforce the order during the first two weeks. The state has not said that publicly.

Further, according to Molinaro, counties were told not to divert public local dollars to enforcement of the mandate – which the Hochul order also did not reveal. Her administration told Molinaro and others that the state would not get involved in enforcement, and that localities could not use local police to ensure the orders are carried out.

“It leaves us in limbo," said Molinaro, president of the New York State County Executives’ Association.