Covid-19: Mark Hamister died, unvaccinated, from Covid-19. His children hope his story changes minds

Sept. 12, 2021
Mark Hamister died, unvaccinated, from Covid-19. His children hope his story changes minds
Katie Hamister talked to her father, Mark, the Buffalo business leader, regularly by phone. So it wasn't unusual that he called her on the morning of Aug. 3.
It's what he told her that was jarring.
He had tested positive for Covid-19.
Within two days, his condition had deteriorated so rapidly his doctor urged him to get to the emergency room. Hamister, 69, went to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and never left, spending the last two weeks of his life lying in a hospital bed, straining to get enough oxygen into his lungs.
Before he died, Hamister told his daughter he realized he had made one grave mistake.
"He said he regretted not getting vaccinated," Katie Hamister said. "It was his biggest regret. But it's too late at that point. You can't turn back."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Bills super fan ready for the season – but hold the condiments: The changes are a concession to Covid-19 for the 63-year-old software developer and die-hard Bills fan. Read more
Another Voice: Intellectual property rules enable vaccine innovation: "Fewer than one in 10 products that enter clinical trials are ever greenlit by the FDA," writes Kenneth E. Thorpe. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.