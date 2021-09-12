 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Mark Hamister died, unvaccinated, from Covid-19. His children hope his story changes minds
  Updated
Sept. 12, 2021

Katie Hamister talked to her father, Mark, the Buffalo business leader, regularly by phone. So it wasn't unusual that he called her on the morning of Aug. 3.

It's what he told her that was jarring.

He had tested positive for Covid-19.

Within two days, his condition had deteriorated so rapidly his doctor urged him to get to the emergency room. Hamister, 69, went to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and never left, spending the last two weeks of his life lying in a hospital bed, straining to get enough oxygen into his lungs.

Before he died, Hamister told his daughter he realized he had made one grave mistake.

"He said he regretted not getting vaccinated," Katie Hamister said. "It was his biggest regret. But it's too late at that point. You can't turn back."

