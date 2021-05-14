Covid-19: Many middle, high school students to return full time as Erie County risk level drops

May 14, 2021
Many middle, high school students to return full time as Erie County risk level drops
As early as next week, middle school and high school students will be given the option to return to school in person four or five days a week in many suburban districts in Erie County.
Starting Monday, Erie County students in middle school and high school will be required to maintain only 3 feet of social distance in their classes, rather than 6, meaning that schools will be able to fit more students into each classroom.
That’s because the county's rate of new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days dropped to 91 cases per 100,000 residents, County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced on Friday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest map and statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
What will the CDC's new mask rules mean for life in Western New York?: While New Yorkers wait to hear how the twists and turns of the pandemic are about to change their lives – again – these are some of the most pressing questions and answers. Read more
Why wait? Answering the big questions of the vaccine reluctant: If only health experts had the right catch phrase to convince the Covid-19 vaccine reluctant to take a shot and help slow the Covid-19 pandemic. Human decision-making is much more complicated than that. Read more
Four regional doctors talk about Covid-19 vaccine demand, reservations: WNY Refresh asked four primary care doctors across the region about patient reactions to getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Read more
Crisis averted: Banks freeing up funds stockpiled against Covid threat: Just over a year ago, banks were battening down the hatches, preparing for a financial storm. Things haven't turned out nearly as dire as the banks had thought they would. Read more
High school wrestling gets approval to resume in Erie County: The Erie County Department of Health had recommended against the wrestling season being held this spring, but said it would revise its recommendation when the rate dropped to less than 100 per 100,000 residents. Read more
The Editorial Board: The CDC’s new policy marks the end of the pandemic and should persuade the hesitant to roll up their sleeves: "Immunization equals freedom. Anyone’s likelihood of becoming sick after inoculation is tiny, the risk of hospitalization or death even smaller," writes The News' Editorial Board. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.