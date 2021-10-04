Covid-19: Man admits threatening Poloncarz over Covid mandates

Oct. 4, 2021
Man admits threatening Poloncarz over Covid mandates, gets community service
A Genesee County man has admitted sending a threatening message related to the Covid-19 mandates to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and has been sentenced to serve 50 hours of community service, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Thomas E. Netter, 50, of Oakfield, on Friday pleaded guilty in Buffalo City Court to one count of second-degree harassment, a violation, and was given a conditional discharge, the District Attorney's Office said.
