Covid-19: Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies

Aug. 2, 2021
Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies
The push for more people to resume wearing face masks continued Monday, as the University at Buffalo imposed an indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged private businesses, schools and hospitals to require vaccinations.
Erie County already has a mask mandate for county employees, but has so far not imposed one on the private sector.
Niagara County announced Monday that it will not demand masks in the private sector, but County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said the Legislature will consider a mask mandate for county buildings Tuesday.
Effective Tuesday, UB will require masks indoors for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.
"I don't believe a mask policy will be enough. I think we will need a vaccination policy," Cuomo said during an appearance in New York City. "For high-risk public-facing roles, there should be a vaccine policy."
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
The latest statistics: Covid-19 statistics from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Cuomo's call for vaccine mandate for teachers is non-starter for union: A month before school starts, educators are still waiting for official health guidance from New York State, and pushing back on Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's prediction that there could be chaos if there's not a policy on staff vaccinations. Read more
UB reinstitutes indoor mask mandate effective Tuesday: The policy, which follows recently updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will require everyone on campus to don a facemask inside any UB building. Read more
Erik Brady: With border reopening, a Fort Erie couple is cleaning up cottages and cleaning up: The Burnsides, who own N.F.L. Cleaning Services, have been inundated with calls since Canada announced its new border rules last month. Read more
Have thoughts on this newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.