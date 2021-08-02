Covid-19: Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies

Aug. 2, 2021

Local leaders consider mask mandates as Cuomo pushes for private vaccination policies

The push for more people to resume wearing face masks continued Monday, as the University at Buffalo imposed an indoor mask mandate for everyone on campus and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged private businesses, schools and hospitals to require vaccinations.

Erie County already has a mask mandate for county employees, but has so far not imposed one on the private sector.

Niagara County announced Monday that it will not demand masks in the private sector, but County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca J. Wydysh said the Legislature will consider a mask mandate for county buildings Tuesday.

Effective Tuesday, UB will require masks indoors for all students, employees and visitors, regardless of whether they are vaccinated.