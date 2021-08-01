 Skip to main content
Covid-19: Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage
Covid-19: Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage

  • Updated
Aug. 1, 2021

Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 statewide continued to climb, and Western New York numbers were higher than statewide rates, according to the latest figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Statewide, 2.68% of tests were positive Saturday, an increase over the seven-day average of 2.40%.

The numbers in Erie County were higher and climbing slightly each day, with 2.82% of people testing positive Thursday, 3.09% on Friday and 3.17% on Saturday.

Nine people died of Covid-19 on Saturday across the state, including two from Erie County. A total of 43,089 people statewide have died of Covid-19, according to the release. 

