Covid-19: Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage

Aug. 1, 2021
Local Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds growing state percentage
The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 statewide continued to climb, and Western New York numbers were higher than statewide rates, according to the latest figures released Sunday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.
Statewide, 2.68% of tests were positive Saturday, an increase over the seven-day average of 2.40%.
The numbers in Erie County were higher and climbing slightly each day, with 2.82% of people testing positive Thursday, 3.09% on Friday and 3.17% on Saturday.
Nine people died of Covid-19 on Saturday across the state, including two from Erie County. A total of 43,089 people statewide have died of Covid-19, according to the release.
