Covid-19: Live music has returned to WNY. Are we ready for it?

July 2, 2021
Jeff Miers: Live music has returned to WNY. Are we ready for it?
DJ Dave Jickster from 97 Rock was there to rev up the crowd, and he knew exactly what was on the minds of the assembled as he stepped to the microphone.
“This is the first concert at Artpark in 23 months, and you’re here for it!”
The whoops and hollers followed in due course as the first show of the Artpark season – a bill headlined by Atlanta-born soulful Southern rock troop Blackberry Smoke – did its best to kick the pandemic to the curb.
Though sparsely attended for a variety of reasons – the weather, slated to be potentially rough, among them – Thursday’s Artpark season opener felt like more than a concert. It felt like a long, hard, soothing rain after an extended season of drought.
I thought I’d sneak into this, my first live show of any type since March 2020, and do my best to remain, to borrow a phrase from Bob Dylan, “masked and anonymous.” That resolve to observe from a distance and stay away from people was challenged before I even made it to the gate.
Fellow concertgoers – an extended family that has grown used to gathering to celebrate a deep and abiding love for live music, and has been denied the ability to do so for 16 months – were eager to talk, to reconnect, to blow off attempts at a cautious fist bump and go straight in for the hug.
By the time I made it out of the parking lot and into the venue, their words had become a hopeful, defiant mantra.
“It’s so good to see you, man. Can you believe it? Live music is back!”
Even as recently as early June, the full return of live music felt like a fairly remote possibility. But when Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced June 15 that all Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted immediately, as 70% of New Yorkers age 18 or older had received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination regimen, that landscape shifted rather radically.
